Tripio Hits Market Cap of $8.28 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Tripio has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $1.92 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DDEX and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

