Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 590 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $159.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.04. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $141.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $159.00 to $144.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.27.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

