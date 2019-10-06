Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,547 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $79.42 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.