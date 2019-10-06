Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,230 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 65.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 137,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

ACGL opened at $41.86 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,242.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,975.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,725. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

