Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,890 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,984,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,384,000 after acquiring an additional 323,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,949,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,920,000 after acquiring an additional 335,290 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,050,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $551,027,000 after acquiring an additional 127,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,085,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,749,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,089,000 after acquiring an additional 82,846 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

