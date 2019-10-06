Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of K opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,304,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

