Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total value of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,485 shares of company stock worth $5,317,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $261.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

