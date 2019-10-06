Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Shares of NYSE RIG remained flat at $$4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 17,369,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,671,258. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $132,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $162,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,908,745 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $339,145,000 after buying an additional 1,352,823 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Transocean by 51.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,462,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $329,876,000 after buying an additional 17,538,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after buying an additional 1,375,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Transocean by 16.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,422,618 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $53,989,000 after buying an additional 1,191,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Transocean by 19.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,368,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,823,000 after buying an additional 1,029,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

