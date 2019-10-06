Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given $32.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Transcat an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 437.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. Transcat has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $42.40 million during the quarter. Transcat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

