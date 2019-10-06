Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,252 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $10,193,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $32.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

