Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $12,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 33.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total value of $1,766,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total value of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,147,996.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Total System Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

TSS stock remained flat at $$133.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,594,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.54. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

