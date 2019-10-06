Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after acquiring an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,434,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,321,000 after acquiring an additional 241,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 714,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,438. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.