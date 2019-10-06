Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.55 Million Stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,652 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 218,730 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of CBS worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 57.1% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBS by 96.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CBS during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of CBS by 70.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,810,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,026. CBS Co. has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBS. ValuEngine raised shares of CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CBS in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens set a $64.00 price target on shares of CBS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

