Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.13 Million Stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of HCP worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 18.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCP by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HCP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HCP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

HCP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. 3,313,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,885. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). HCP had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $489.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

