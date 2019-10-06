Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,802 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $4,545,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,031,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 208,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.52.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FANG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 1,243,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

