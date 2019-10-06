Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,643 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Incyte worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Incyte by 180.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 18.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 115,574.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 564,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 564,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on Incyte and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.05.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 650,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.61. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $146,660.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,615,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock worth $9,094,694. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

