TOP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $422,026.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One TOP token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, TOP has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $422,026.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00191879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01031878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,051,173,571 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

