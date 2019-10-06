TokenPay Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. TokenPay has a market cap of $3.28 million and $34,554.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002519 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033159 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00072583 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001514 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00128048 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,022.84 or 1.00868733 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003134 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,520,665 coins and its circulating supply is 16,355,374 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

