TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. TG Therapeutics also reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $170,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.82 million, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $52.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 690,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

