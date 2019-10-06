Tether (USDT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.86 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00012484 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Exmo, IDAX and Cobinhood. Tether has a total market cap of $4.13 billion and $14.86 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00191876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.01029122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00090998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinut, Binance, ChaoEX, Gate.io, BitForex, QBTC, OKEx, UEX, Trade By Trade, HitBTC, Exmo, Liqui, CoinEx, B2BX, C2CX, OOOBTC, BTC-Alpha, Bitfinex, Kryptono, BigONE, MBAex, Cobinhood, IDCM, Bit-Z, Instant Bitex, Bibox, IDAX, Kraken, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, DragonEX, Upbit, FCoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, BitMart, ABCC, Iquant, TDAX, CoinTiger, ZB.COM, Poloniex, LBank, Kucoin, BtcTurk, TOPBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

