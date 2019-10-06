Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Tellurian stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 1,074.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 65.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125,036 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 58.7% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,069,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,798 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

