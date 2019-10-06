Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefonica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Telefonica has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.