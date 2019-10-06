Teekay (NYSE:TK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

TK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. Teekay has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $358.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Teekay by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 297,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teekay by 24.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,619,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 317,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Teekay by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Teekay by 200.4% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Teekay during the second quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.