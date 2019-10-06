Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Teekay Lng Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Lng Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 517,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,293. Teekay Lng Partners has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 182.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 176.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,264,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Lng Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

