TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price objective on TD Ameritrade and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.27.

Shares of AMTD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,945,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 47.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

