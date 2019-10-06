Tarush (TAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.13 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Tarush token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. During the last seven days, Tarush has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Tarush has a total market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00192155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.01035028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00027152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tarush

Tarush’s launch date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech . The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech . The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

