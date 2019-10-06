Syscoin (SYS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. Syscoin has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00688796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015258 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 566,442,026 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Binance, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

