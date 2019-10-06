Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synopsys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.64.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.78. 630,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,029. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total value of $1,374,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after acquiring an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 16.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 300.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

