Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Synaptics posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

In other Synaptics news, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $32,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,463.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,035 shares of company stock worth $315,752 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 125,449 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 81,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 539,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,111. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.