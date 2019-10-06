SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $1.42 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038198 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.18 or 0.05466969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001094 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.