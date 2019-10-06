Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 115.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.49.

Shares of AXNX opened at $25.53 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $728.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,515.61% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $106,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

