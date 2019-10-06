Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,570 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of Select Interior Concepts worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIC. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.80 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.