Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Superior Industries International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NYSE SUP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,256. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Industries International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

