SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.95.

STI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.50. 2,391,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19. SunTrust Banks has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $69.57.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,779,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 17,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,542,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

