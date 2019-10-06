SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Nomura started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.11.

QLYS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 291,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,302. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.40. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.45%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $356,568.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,170,721.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total value of $107,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

