SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.85. 1,386,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,401. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.