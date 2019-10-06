SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. ValuEngine cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,800. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.45. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

