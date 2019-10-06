Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.95 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,109,000 after buying an additional 1,264,668 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

