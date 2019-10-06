Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RUN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger acquired 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 728,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $11,310,944.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,427,429 shares of company stock valued at $85,388,205 and have sold 29,612 shares valued at $539,767. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

