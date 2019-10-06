Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strongbridge Biopharma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.81. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 181.52% and a return on equity of 49.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.