Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $779,384.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Radar Relay. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00192872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01013279 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00090580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Coinone, Mercatox and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

