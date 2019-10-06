STPT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, STPT has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One STPT token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. STPT has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,969,445,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,972,049 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network . The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

