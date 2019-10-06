Storj One Day Trading Volume Reaches $866,325.00 (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Gate.io and Binance. In the last week, Storj has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $18.01 million and $866,325.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00191907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.68 or 0.01033269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090129 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Tidex, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Upbit, Liquid, IDAX, Liqui, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

