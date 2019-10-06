Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Stitch Fix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.70.

SFIX stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 6,428,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,309. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,826,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $8,050,620. 56.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 392.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

