Stifel Nicolaus Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $610.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $535.40.

Shares of EQIX traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $581.65. 255,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,947. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $557.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.89. Equinix has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $609.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.57, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

