Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $51.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

SRCL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.79. 370,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.85.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $593,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 58,119 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 2,519.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 87.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

