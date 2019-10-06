Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $664,235.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. Steem has a total market capitalization of $49.66 million and approximately $664,235.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,064.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.86 or 0.02766639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00410358 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00020916 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000573 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 363,687,651 coins and its circulating supply is 346,713,557 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bithumb, Huobi, Upbit, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and RuDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.