State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,713 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after buying an additional 65,298 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.50. 663,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

