State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 17,276 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 33.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.77.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.74. 2,065,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,205. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

