State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $904.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $713.45.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $56,385,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $8.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $823.93. The company had a trading volume of 282,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,541. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

